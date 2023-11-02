why Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $119.94

- Advertisements -

Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE: RCL] closed the trading session at $85.27 on 11/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $84.01, while the highest price level was $85.785. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 6:45 AM that ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS AND INCREASES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE.

Strong demand drives quarterly results above expectations Increasing full year adjusted EPS guidance to $6.58 – $6.63.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) today reported third quarter Earnings per Share (“EPS”) of $3.65 and Adjusted EPS of $3.85. These results were better than the company’s guidance due to stronger close-in demand and further strength in onboard revenue. The company is also increasing its full year 2023 Adjusted EPS guidance to $6.58 – $6.63, driven by strong demand and continued strength in onboard revenue.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 72.51 percent and weekly performance of 3.71 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, RCL reached to a volume of 3711997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $119.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Group is set at 2.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.17.

RCL stock trade performance evaluation

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.71. With this latest performance, RCL shares dropped by -1.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.40 for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.80, while it was recorded at 84.31 for the last single week of trading, and 83.31 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.52 and a Gross Margin at +7.25. Royal Caribbean Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.39.

Return on Total Capital for RCL is now -3.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 836.37. Additionally, RCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 760.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] managed to generate an average of -$21,034 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Royal Caribbean Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.