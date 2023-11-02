Wall Street Analyst Resumed Bumble Inc [BMBL]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Bumble Inc [NASDAQ: BMBL] loss -4.02% on the last trading session, reaching $12.90 price per share at the time. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Bumble Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 7, 2023.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023, following the close of market on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The Company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.

The webcast of the call, the earnings release, and any related materials will be accessible on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.bumble.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

Bumble Inc represents 129.77 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.76 billion with the latest information. BMBL stock price has been found in the range of $12.38 to $13.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, BMBL reached a trading volume of 3953943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bumble Inc [BMBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMBL shares is $21.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMBL stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Bumble Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bumble Inc is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMBL in the course of the last twelve months was 13.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.82.

Trading performance analysis for BMBL stock

Bumble Inc [BMBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.01. With this latest performance, BMBL shares dropped by -8.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.51 for Bumble Inc [BMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.79, while it was recorded at 13.30 for the last single week of trading, and 18.19 for the last 200 days.

Bumble Inc [BMBL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bumble Inc [BMBL] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.90 and a Gross Margin at +62.46. Bumble Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.83.

Return on Total Capital for BMBL is now 0.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bumble Inc [BMBL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.43. Additionally, BMBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bumble Inc [BMBL] managed to generate an average of -$83,943 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Bumble Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.82 and a Current Ratio set at 2.82.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Bumble Inc [BMBL]

