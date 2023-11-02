Wall Street Analyst Initiated Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY]. What else is Wall St. saying

- Advertisements -

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [NASDAQ: PSNY] closed the trading session at $2.03 on 11/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.98, while the highest price level was $2.08. The company report on October 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Polestar Day to Feature Future Technologies and Full Model Line-Up in Los Angeles on November 9.

Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY), the Swedish electric performance car brand, invites shareholders to attend an exclusive, in-person event on 9 November 2023 in Los Angeles.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231009685596/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -61.77 percent and weekly performance of -2.40 percent. The stock has been moved at -45.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -27.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -54.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, PSNY reached to a volume of 2790811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSNY shares is $4.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on Nov-02-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36.

PSNY stock trade performance evaluation

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.40. With this latest performance, PSNY shares dropped by -27.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.36 for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.74, while it was recorded at 2.03 for the last single week of trading, and 3.85 for the last 200 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.48 and a Gross Margin at +0.26. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.92.

Return on Total Capital for PSNY is now -1.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -660.77. Additionally, PSNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY] managed to generate an average of -$195,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.38 and a Current Ratio set at 0.59.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR go to -13.54%.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PSNY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PSNY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PSNY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.