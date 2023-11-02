Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS] is 5.13% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [NYSE: VIPS] closed the trading session at $14.34 on 11/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.065, while the highest price level was $14.40. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Vipshop’s MSCI ESG Rating Upgraded to AA, Recognized for its Sustainable Development Capabilities.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China (“Vipshop” or the “Company”), announced that its MSCI ESG rating was elevated from “A” to “AA”, marking it as a leader among over 300 companies in the consumer discretionary industry. The significant upgrade underscores the international capital market’s endorsement of Vipshop’s robust ESG management efforts and highlights its commendable progress in sustainable development practices.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

MSCI stands out as a premier global authority in ESG index ratings. These ratings, highly regarded in the international capital arena, serve as a pivotal reference for investors. MSCI ESG Ratings range from leader (AAA, AA), average (A, BBB, BB) to laggard (B, CCC).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.13 percent and weekly performance of 1.13 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, VIPS reached to a volume of 3519988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIPS shares is $18.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.86.

VIPS stock trade performance evaluation

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, VIPS shares dropped by -7.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.37 for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.25, while it was recorded at 14.39 for the last single week of trading, and 15.56 for the last 200 days.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR go to 1.62%.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VIPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VIPS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VIPS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.