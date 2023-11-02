Valero Energy Corp. [VLO] Is Currently 0.57 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Valero Energy Corp. [NYSE: VLO] gained 0.57% or 0.73 points to close at $127.73 with a heavy trading volume of 3732308 shares. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Valero Energy Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Reported net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $2.6 billion, or $7.49 per share.

Returned $2.2 billion to stockholders through dividends and stock buybacks.

It opened the trading session at $127.86, the shares rose to $131.43 and dropped to $125.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VLO points out that the company has recorded 19.31% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -22.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, VLO reached to a volume of 3732308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Valero Energy Corp. [VLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $150.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corp. is set at 4.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 3.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

Trading performance analysis for VLO stock

Valero Energy Corp. [VLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.69. With this latest performance, VLO shares dropped by -4.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.31 for Valero Energy Corp. [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.60, while it was recorded at 125.58 for the last single week of trading, and 127.28 for the last 200 days.

Valero Energy Corp. [VLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valero Energy Corp. [VLO] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.60 and a Gross Margin at +10.17. Valero Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.50.

Return on Total Capital for VLO is now 46.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valero Energy Corp. [VLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.00. Additionally, VLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valero Energy Corp. [VLO] managed to generate an average of $1,178,795 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.94.Valero Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.51.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Valero Energy Corp. [VLO]

The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VLO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VLO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.