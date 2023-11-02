TD Cowen lifts Moderna Inc [MRNA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Moderna Inc [NASDAQ: MRNA] jumped around 0.24 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $76.20 at the close of the session, up 0.32%. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 10:30 AM that Flagship Pioneering Launches Pioneering Intelligence.

Flagship Pioneering today launched Pioneering Intelligence, an initiative of Flagship Pioneering harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate innovation in the life sciences and beyond. Flagship marked the official launch of Pioneering Intelligence with an AI Summit that drew tech and life sciences leaders from around the globe for a day long series of talks. Initiated in 2021, Pioneering Intelligence will augment the capabilities of Flagship companies, drive AI and machine learning (ML) innovation, and originate new platform companies built on AI advances.

“Pioneering Intelligence is an increasingly important initiative of Flagship charged with accelerating innovation across our enterprise,” said Noubar Afeyan, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering, at Flagship’s AI Summit. “By institutionalizing AI/ML knowledge across the ecosystem while leveraging best-in-class ML capabilities, Pioneering Intelligence not only brings value to our companies and origination teams, but also positions Flagship as a leader and key source for expertise and information exchange in the AI/ML community.”.

Moderna Inc stock is now -57.58% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MRNA Stock saw the intraday high of $77.00 and lowest of $74.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 217.25, which means current price is +6.50% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.12M shares, MRNA reached a trading volume of 4096899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Moderna Inc [MRNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $169.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Moderna Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc is set at 3.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.23.

How has MRNA stock performed recently?

Moderna Inc [MRNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.73. With this latest performance, MRNA shares dropped by -26.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.40 for Moderna Inc [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.37, while it was recorded at 74.82 for the last single week of trading, and 128.73 for the last 200 days.

Moderna Inc [MRNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moderna Inc [MRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.49 and a Gross Margin at +69.84. Moderna Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.76.

Return on Total Capital for MRNA is now 52.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 47.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 32.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Moderna Inc [MRNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.28. Additionally, MRNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Moderna Inc [MRNA] managed to generate an average of $2,144,103 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Moderna Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.16 and a Current Ratio set at 3.39.

Insider trade positions for Moderna Inc [MRNA]

The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MRNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.