Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG] fell -73.24% so far this year. What now?

Solaredge Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: SEDG] traded at a low on 11/01/23, posting a -0.21 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $75.79. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4457797 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Solaredge Technologies Inc stands at 5.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.54%.

The market cap for SEDG stock reached $4.29 billion, with 56.13 million shares outstanding and 56.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, SEDG reached a trading volume of 4457797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEDG shares is $166.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEDG stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Solaredge Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solaredge Technologies Inc is set at 7.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEDG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.58.

How has SEDG stock performed recently?

Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.48. With this latest performance, SEDG shares dropped by -37.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEDG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.45 for Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.21, while it was recorded at 77.44 for the last single week of trading, and 241.22 for the last 200 days.

Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.31 and a Gross Margin at +27.18. Solaredge Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.02.

Return on Total Capital for SEDG is now 11.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.80. Additionally, SEDG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG] managed to generate an average of $19,038 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Solaredge Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.75 and a Current Ratio set at 3.84.

Earnings analysis for Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEDG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Solaredge Technologies Inc go to 28.01%.

Insider trade positions for Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG]

