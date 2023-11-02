Snowflake Inc [SNOW] Is Currently -0.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Snowflake Inc [NYSE: SNOW] loss -0.60% on the last trading session, reaching $144.26 price per share at the time. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 12:15 PM that Snowflake Puts Industry-Leading Large Language and AI Models in the Hands of All Users with Snowflake Cortex.

Snowflake unveils Snowflake Cortex, its new fully managed service that provides access to industry-leading large language models, AI models, and vector search functionality.

Snowflake Cortex underpins the LLM-powered experiences in Snowflake, including the new Snowflake Copilot and Universal Search.

Snowflake Inc represents 323.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $47.56 billion with the latest information. SNOW stock price has been found in the range of $142.32 to $145.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, SNOW reached a trading volume of 3615329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Snowflake Inc [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $198.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc is set at 5.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 74.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.26.

Trading performance analysis for SNOW stock

Snowflake Inc [SNOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.31. With this latest performance, SNOW shares dropped by -3.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.88 for Snowflake Inc [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.56, while it was recorded at 143.55 for the last single week of trading, and 157.88 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc [SNOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Snowflake Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.26 and a Current Ratio set at 2.26.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Snowflake Inc [SNOW]

The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SNOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.