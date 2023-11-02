Smith & Nephew plc ADR [SNN] is -17.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Smith & Nephew plc ADR [NYSE: SNN] closed the trading session at $22.32 on 11/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.97, while the highest price level was $22.535. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 2:00 AM that Smith+Nephew opens new state-of-the-art surgical innovation and training centre in the heart of Munich.

– Smith+Nephew (LSE: SN, NYSE: SNN), the global medical technology company specialising in orthopaedics, advanced wound management and sports medicine, is pleased to announce the opening of the purpose-built Smith+Nephew Academy Munich, a new centre for surgical innovation and training.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

S+N Academy Munich, situated in Kustermann Park in the heart of the city, will provide a central European hub for surgeons from across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Surgeons and other healthcare specialists will learn the latest surgical techniques using the most advanced technology available, and practice surgical techniques using both hands-on and fully immersive digital interactive experiences.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.00 percent and weekly performance of 1.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, SNN reached to a volume of 3657530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Smith & Nephew plc ADR [SNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNN shares is $32.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Smith & Nephew plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smith & Nephew plc ADR is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNN in the course of the last twelve months was 367.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.83.

SNN stock trade performance evaluation

Smith & Nephew plc ADR [SNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.87. With this latest performance, SNN shares dropped by -6.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.07 for Smith & Nephew plc ADR [SNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.63, while it was recorded at 21.95 for the last single week of trading, and 28.46 for the last 200 days.

Smith & Nephew plc ADR [SNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smith & Nephew plc ADR [SNN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.11 and a Gross Margin at +66.63. Smith & Nephew plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.28.

Return on Total Capital for SNN is now 9.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Smith & Nephew plc ADR [SNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.61. Additionally, SNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Smith & Nephew plc ADR [SNN] managed to generate an average of $8,997 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Smith & Nephew plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 2.19.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Smith & Nephew plc ADR [SNN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Smith & Nephew plc ADR go to -8.00%.

Smith & Nephew plc ADR [SNN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SNN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SNN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.