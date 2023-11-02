Six Flags Entertainment Corp [SIX] stock Initiated by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $16

- Advertisements -

Six Flags Entertainment Corp [NYSE: SIX] surged by $1.1 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $22.00 during the day while it closed the day at $21.00. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Rokt Partners with Six Flags Entertainment to Enhance Customer Experience and Drive Additional Revenue.

Rokt’s AI to Create More Relevant and Engaging Ecommerce Experience.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Rokt, the leading ecommerce technology company using AI to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced that it has partnered with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) to offer more relevant experiences to the company’s customers. Rokt’s advanced AI unlocks additional revenue opportunities by presenting highly relevant offers to Six Flags customers purchasing tickets and season passes on its website.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp stock has also gained 8.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SIX stock has declined by -12.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.49% and lost -9.68% year-on date.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for SIX stock reached $1.75 billion, with 83.18 million shares outstanding and 82.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, SIX reached a trading volume of 10632512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Six Flags Entertainment Corp [SIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIX shares is $26.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on Nov-02-23.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Six Flags Entertainment Corp is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIX in the course of the last twelve months was 10.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.37.

SIX stock trade performance evaluation

Six Flags Entertainment Corp [SIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.92. With this latest performance, SIX shares dropped by -3.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.81 for Six Flags Entertainment Corp [SIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.36, while it was recorded at 19.68 for the last single week of trading, and 24.85 for the last 200 days.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp [SIX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Six Flags Entertainment Corp [SIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.92 and a Gross Margin at +39.86. Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.02.

Return on Total Capital for SIX is now 16.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.56. Additionally, SIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 159.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Six Flags Entertainment Corp [SIX] managed to generate an average of $75,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.37 and a Current Ratio set at 0.44.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Six Flags Entertainment Corp [SIX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Six Flags Entertainment Corp go to 6.07%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp [SIX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SIX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SIX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.