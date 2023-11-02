Silicon Laboratories Inc [SLAB] is -35.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Silicon Laboratories Inc [NASDAQ: SLAB] slipped around -5.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $87.17 at the close of the session, down -5.44%. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 7:01 AM that Silicon Labs Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

IoT leader delivers solid results in a challenging market environment.

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, reported financial results for the third quarter, which ended September 30, 2023.

Silicon Laboratories Inc stock is now -35.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SLAB Stock saw the intraday high of $87.94 and lowest of $74.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 194.68, which means current price is +16.91% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 367.35K shares, SLAB reached a trading volume of 3677361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Silicon Laboratories Inc [SLAB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLAB shares is $158.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Silicon Laboratories Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on Nov-02-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silicon Laboratories Inc is set at 4.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.88.

How has SLAB stock performed recently?

Silicon Laboratories Inc [SLAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.17. With this latest performance, SLAB shares dropped by -22.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.03 for Silicon Laboratories Inc [SLAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.59, while it was recorded at 92.23 for the last single week of trading, and 147.30 for the last 200 days.

Silicon Laboratories Inc [SLAB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Silicon Laboratories Inc [SLAB] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.65 and a Gross Margin at +59.42. Silicon Laboratories Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.93.

Return on Total Capital for SLAB is now 5.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Silicon Laboratories Inc [SLAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.42. Additionally, SLAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Silicon Laboratories Inc [SLAB] managed to generate an average of $46,539 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Silicon Laboratories Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.09 and a Current Ratio set at 3.76.

Earnings analysis for Silicon Laboratories Inc [SLAB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLAB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Silicon Laboratories Inc go to 3.60%.

Insider trade positions for Silicon Laboratories Inc [SLAB]

