Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW] Is Currently -2.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [NYSE: SBSW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.36% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.85%.

Over the last 12 months, SBSW stock dropped by -47.18%. The one-year Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.84. The average equity rating for SBSW stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $3.51 billion, with 707.59 million shares outstanding and 707.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.72M shares, SBSW stock reached a trading volume of 5430071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBSW shares is $7.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBSW stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

- Advertisements -

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBSW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBSW in the course of the last twelve months was 18.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.72.

SBSW Stock Performance Analysis:

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.85. With this latest performance, SBSW shares dropped by -10.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.18% in the past year of trading.

- Advertisements -

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBSW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.89 for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.93, while it was recorded at 5.10 for the last single week of trading, and 7.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.13 and a Gross Margin at +26.06. Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.30.

Return on Total Capital for SBSW is now 30.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.16. Additionally, SBSW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW] managed to generate an average of $217,753 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.72 and a Current Ratio set at 3.14.

SBSW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBSW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR go to -11.54%.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SBSW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SBSW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SBSW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.