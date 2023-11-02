SentinelOne Inc [S] is 6.65% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

SentinelOne Inc [NYSE: S] closed the trading session at $15.56 on 11/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.14, while the highest price level was $15.83. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 9:00 AM that SentinelOne® Bolsters Threat Intelligence Capabilities with Singularity™ Threat Intelligence.

New solution expands company’s ability to deliver deep insights needed to proactively protect against threats and mitigate risk.

When it comes to fighting cybercrime, knowledge is power. And SentinelOne (NYSE: S), a global leader in autonomous cybersecurity, is expanding its native threat intelligence capabilities to deliver it. The company today announced the launch of Singularity Threat Intelligence, a threat intelligence solution that provides security teams with an end-to-end view of the threat landscape, along with deep, relevant and actionable insights they can use to quickly combat adversaries and minimize risk directly within the SentinelOne Singularity Platform. The solution will be on full display at OneCon, SentinelOne’s inaugural customer event taking place in Boca Raton, Florida November 7-9.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.65 percent and weekly performance of 0.97 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.54M shares, S reached to a volume of 3948203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SentinelOne Inc [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $19.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.13. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

SentinelOne Inc [S] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, S shares dropped by -4.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.62 for SentinelOne Inc [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.52, while it was recorded at 15.43 for the last single week of trading, and 16.08 for the last 200 days.

SentinelOne Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.91.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc go to 40.20%.

SentinelOne Inc [S]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in S stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in S stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.