Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX] moved up 4.38: Why It’s Important

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [NASDAQ: STX] gained 4.38% or 2.99 points to close at $71.24 with a heavy trading volume of 4629531 shares. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Seagate Technology Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results.

Fiscal Q1 2024 Highlights.

It opened the trading session at $68.42, the shares rose to $71.40 and dropped to $68.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STX points out that the company has recorded 27.40% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -50.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, STX reached to a volume of 4629531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STX shares is $68.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for STX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for STX in the course of the last twelve months was 26.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.64.

Trading performance analysis for STX stock

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.17. With this latest performance, STX shares gained by 8.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.20 for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.65, while it was recorded at 68.39 for the last single week of trading, and 63.93 for the last 200 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 1.07.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX]

The top three institutional holders of STX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in STX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in STX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.