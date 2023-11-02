PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] Stock trading around $4.18 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

PureCycle Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: PCT] price plunged by -6.07 percent to reach at -$0.27. The company report on October 23, 2023 at 4:05 PM that PureCycle Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Corporate Update Conference Call for Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:PCT), a U.S.-based company revolutionizing plastic recycling, will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, to provide an update on recent corporate developments. A press release discussing such developments and other activity from the third quarter will be provided prior to the conference call.

A sum of 3837556 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.31M shares. PureCycle Technologies Inc shares reached a high of $4.52 and dropped to a low of $4.13 until finishing in the latest session at $4.18.

The one-year PCT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 71.98. The average equity rating for PCT stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCT shares is $14.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for PureCycle Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PureCycle Technologies Inc is set at 0.40 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

PCT Stock Performance Analysis:

PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.78. With this latest performance, PCT shares dropped by -18.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.61 for PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.32, while it was recorded at 4.58 for the last single week of trading, and 7.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PureCycle Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for PCT is now -11.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.96. Additionally, PCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] managed to generate an average of -$478,791 per employee.PureCycle Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] Institutonal Ownership Details

