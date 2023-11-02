PulteGroup Inc [PHM] Revenue clocked in at $16.94 billion, up 69.62% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

PulteGroup Inc [NYSE: PHM] closed the trading session at $77.23 on 11/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $73.09, while the highest price level was $77.44. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 11:09 AM that PulteGroup expands Northeast Florida presence with announcement of two new communities in northern St. Johns County.

The company announces new Del Webb and Pulte Homes communities.

The Northeast Florida Division of PulteGroup, one of the nation’s leading home builders, has purchased 963 acres in St. Johns County to develop The Landings, a master-planned development that will feature Del Webb and Pulte Homes. The new residential development will be located south of Greenbriar Road and west of Longleaf Pine Parkway in northern St. Johns County.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 69.62 percent and weekly performance of 8.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, PHM reached to a volume of 3378539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PulteGroup Inc [PHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $93.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHM in the course of the last twelve months was 5.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.57.

PHM stock trade performance evaluation

PulteGroup Inc [PHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.74. With this latest performance, PHM shares gained by 9.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.85 for PulteGroup Inc [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.26, while it was recorded at 73.46 for the last single week of trading, and 68.75 for the last 200 days.

PulteGroup Inc [PHM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PulteGroup Inc [PHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.21 and a Gross Margin at +29.72. PulteGroup Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.03.

Return on Total Capital for PHM is now 31.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PulteGroup Inc [PHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.54. Additionally, PHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PulteGroup Inc [PHM] managed to generate an average of $398,703 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 70.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.PulteGroup Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 4.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PulteGroup Inc [PHM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc go to 5.30%.

PulteGroup Inc [PHM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PHM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PHM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.