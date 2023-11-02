Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG] Revenue clocked in at $10.18 billion, up 1.81% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [NYSE: PEG] price surged by 1.18 percent to reach at $0.73. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 7:30 AM that PSEG Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

$0.27 Per Share Net Income$0.85 Per Share Non-GAAP Operating Earnings.

Re-Affirms Full-Year 2023 Non-GAAP Operating EPS Guidance Range of $3.40 – $3.50 .

A sum of 3482237 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.57M shares. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. shares reached a high of $62.8591 and dropped to a low of $61.17 until finishing in the latest session at $62.38.

The one-year PEG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.72. The average equity rating for PEG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEG shares is $64.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEG in the course of the last twelve months was 42.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.45.

PEG Stock Performance Analysis:

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.95. With this latest performance, PEG shares gained by 12.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.97 for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.87, while it was recorded at 61.10 for the last single week of trading, and 61.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.14 and a Gross Margin at +28.14. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.93.

Return on Total Capital for PEG is now 9.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.17. Additionally, PEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG] managed to generate an average of $82,315 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.45 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

PEG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. go to 5.50%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PEG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PEG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.