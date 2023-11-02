ProPetro Holding Corp [PUMP] gain 1.06% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

ProPetro Holding Corp [NYSE: PUMP] closed the trading session at $10.48 on 11/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.97, while the highest price level was $11.37. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM that ProPetro Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2023.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) today announced financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.06 percent and weekly performance of -2.06 percent. The stock has been moved at 63.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, PUMP reached to a volume of 4089905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ProPetro Holding Corp [PUMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PUMP shares is $12.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PUMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for ProPetro Holding Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ProPetro Holding Corp is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for PUMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

PUMP stock trade performance evaluation

ProPetro Holding Corp [PUMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, PUMP shares gained by 4.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PUMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.20 for ProPetro Holding Corp [PUMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.21, while it was recorded at 10.47 for the last single week of trading, and 8.89 for the last 200 days.

ProPetro Holding Corp [PUMP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ProPetro Holding Corp [PUMP] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.27 and a Gross Margin at +21.00. ProPetro Holding Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.16.

Return on Total Capital for PUMP is now 17.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ProPetro Holding Corp [PUMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.48. Additionally, PUMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ProPetro Holding Corp [PUMP] managed to generate an average of $1,015 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.ProPetro Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 1.26.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ProPetro Holding Corp [PUMP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PUMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ProPetro Holding Corp go to -10.90%.

ProPetro Holding Corp [PUMP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PUMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PUMP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PUMP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.