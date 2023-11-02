Paycom Software Inc [PAYC] fell -51.44% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Paycom Software Inc [NYSE: PAYC] traded at a low on 11/01/23, posting a -38.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $150.69. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 4:06 PM that Paycom Expands Employee-Guided Payroll into Mexico.

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) (“Paycom”), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, announced it will expand its payroll solution into Mexico. This expansion includes access to Beti®, Paycom’s industry-first, employee-guided payroll experience. Mexico will be Paycom’s second North American expansion, following Canada earlier this year.

This launch follows the announcement of Global HCM™, which expanded availability of Paycom’s human capital management (“HCM”) software to users in more than 180 countries and 15 languages and dialects. Now, Paycom will offer its single-software solution for HCM, including Beti, to support organizations with employees in Mexico.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11046987 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Paycom Software Inc stands at 4.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.41%.

The market cap for PAYC stock reached $9.11 billion, with 57.87 million shares outstanding and 51.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 557.47K shares, PAYC reached a trading volume of 11046987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paycom Software Inc [PAYC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAYC shares is $252.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAYC stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Paycom Software Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on Nov-02-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paycom Software Inc is set at 14.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAYC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 36.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAYC in the course of the last twelve months was 29.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.18.

How has PAYC stock performed recently?

Paycom Software Inc [PAYC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.26. With this latest performance, PAYC shares dropped by -42.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAYC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 12.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 16.36 for Paycom Software Inc [PAYC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 268.48, while it was recorded at 224.20 for the last single week of trading, and 295.23 for the last 200 days.

Paycom Software Inc [PAYC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paycom Software Inc [PAYC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.54 and a Gross Margin at +74.63. Paycom Software Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.46.

Return on Total Capital for PAYC is now 34.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paycom Software Inc [PAYC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.92. Additionally, PAYC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paycom Software Inc [PAYC] managed to generate an average of $44,320 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 50.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Paycom Software Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

Earnings analysis for Paycom Software Inc [PAYC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAYC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paycom Software Inc go to 21.95%.

Insider trade positions for Paycom Software Inc [PAYC]

There are 0 shares of Paycom Software Inc [PAYC] held by insiders.