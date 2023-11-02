Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $17

- Advertisements -

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [NASDAQ: PTEN] closed the trading session at $12.56 on 11/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.355, while the highest price level was $12.86. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Due to the recent acquisitions of Ulterra Drilling Technologies and NexTier Oilfield Solutions, the Company will report earnings later than is typical for the third quarter of 2023. The Company expects to discuss results for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2023 on its historical reporting timeline.

Participants can access the call by dialing (646) 960-0676 or (888) 550-5422 with the Conference ID 3822955. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed through a link in the Investors section of the Company’s website at investor.patenergy.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website for two weeks.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.42 percent and weekly performance of -6.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.72M shares, PTEN reached to a volume of 6266144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTEN shares is $18.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTEN in the course of the last twelve months was 13.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.61.

PTEN stock trade performance evaluation

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.20. With this latest performance, PTEN shares dropped by -3.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.91 for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.02, while it was recorded at 12.81 for the last single week of trading, and 13.30 for the last 200 days.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.54 and a Gross Margin at +11.98. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.84.

Return on Total Capital for PTEN is now 7.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.37. Additionally, PTEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN] managed to generate an average of $23,794 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.61 and a Current Ratio set at 1.76.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc go to 44.60%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc [PTEN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PTEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PTEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PTEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.