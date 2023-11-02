On Holding AG [ONON] is 54.49% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

On Holding AG [NYSE: ONON] traded at a high on 11/01/23, posting a 3.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $26.51. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM that On to Release Third Quarter Results on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023 before U.S. financial markets open.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Nov. 14, 2023 (2 p.m. Central European Time). To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4978267 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of On Holding AG stands at 4.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.62%.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for ONON stock reached $8.43 billion, with 281.98 million shares outstanding and 185.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, ONON reached a trading volume of 4978267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about On Holding AG [ONON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONON shares is $35.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONON stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for On Holding AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for On Holding AG is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

How has ONON stock performed recently?

On Holding AG [ONON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.02. With this latest performance, ONON shares gained by 2.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.79 for On Holding AG [ONON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.16, while it was recorded at 25.35 for the last single week of trading, and 28.34 for the last 200 days.

On Holding AG [ONON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and On Holding AG [ONON] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.96 and a Gross Margin at +52.77. On Holding AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.72.

Return on Total Capital for ONON is now 7.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, On Holding AG [ONON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.53. Additionally, ONON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, On Holding AG [ONON] managed to generate an average of $35,517 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.On Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.19 and a Current Ratio set at 3.51.

Insider trade positions for On Holding AG [ONON]

The top three institutional holders of ONON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ONON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ONON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.