Needham slashes price target on Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] – find out why.

Robinhood Markets Inc [NASDAQ: HOOD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.66% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.55%. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 7, 2023.

Robinhood shareholders can submit and upvote questions for management using the Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies ahead of Robinhood’s third quarter 2023 earnings call. Shareholders can visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/robinhood-markets-2023-q3 to submit questions. The Q&A platform will be open for question submission starting Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET. Shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until Monday, November 6, 2023, at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET. Management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to Robinhood’s business and financial results on the earnings call. Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

Over the last 12 months, HOOD stock dropped by -22.26%. The one-year Robinhood Markets Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.19. The average equity rating for HOOD stock is currently 2.81, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.28 billion, with 764.89 million shares outstanding and 468.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.71M shares, HOOD stock reached a trading volume of 4091588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $12.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.30.

HOOD Stock Performance Analysis:

Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.55. With this latest performance, HOOD shares dropped by -4.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.95 for Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.95, while it was recorded at 9.06 for the last single week of trading, and 9.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Robinhood Markets Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of -68.16 and a Gross Margin at +84.44. Robinhood Markets Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.38.

Return on Total Capital for HOOD is now -8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.83. Additionally, HOOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] managed to generate an average of -$446,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HOOD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HOOD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.