Morgan Stanley lifts Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [NYSE: MODG] price plunged by -3.60 percent to reach at -$0.44. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM that Odyssey Golf Announces New Ai-ONE and Ai-ONE Milled Putters.

Today Odyssey Golf, an industry leader in putter innovation and the #1 Putter on Tour, announced its exceptional new lineup of Ai-ONE and Ai-ONE Milled Putters. Featuring revolutionary insert technologies for more consistent ball speeds, even on off-center hits, these new offerings are designed to help you putt smarter.

Ai-ONEIn the new Ai-ONE, Odyssey has leveraged Callaway’s industry-leading Artificial Intelligence design and super-computing capabilities to create the most advanced insert in golf. A multi-material construction includes unique contours on the back of the face that minimize ball speed losses on off-center hits, and greatly increase the sweet spot. Their revolutionary Ai-ONE urethane insert delivers more consistent ball speeds, even from off-center hits, leaving putts up to 21% closer to the hole*.

A sum of 4748831 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.69M shares. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp shares reached a high of $12.23 and dropped to a low of $11.585 until finishing in the latest session at $11.78.

The one-year MODG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.31. The average equity rating for MODG stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MODG shares is $26.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MODG stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for MODG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

MODG Stock Performance Analysis:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.43. With this latest performance, MODG shares dropped by -12.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MODG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.85 for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.58, while it was recorded at 12.22 for the last single week of trading, and 19.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.31 and a Gross Margin at +60.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.95.

Return on Total Capital for MODG is now 4.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.96. Additionally, MODG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG] managed to generate an average of $4,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.88 and a Current Ratio set at 1.78.

MODG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MODG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp go to 11.60%.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG] Institutonal Ownership Details

