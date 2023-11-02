Monopar Therapeutics Inc [MNPR] stock Initiated by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $49

- Advertisements -

Monopar Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: MNPR] gained 27.91% on the last trading session, reaching $0.55 price per share at the time. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Monopar Presents Data Showing Tumor Reduction Benefit of Camsirubicin from Ongoing Phase 1b at the 2023 Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) Annual Meeting.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc represents 12.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.79 million with the latest information. MNPR stock price has been found in the range of $0.4875 to $0.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 150.33K shares, MNPR reached a trading volume of 54363879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Monopar Therapeutics Inc [MNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNPR shares is $9.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Monopar Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monopar Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

Trading performance analysis for MNPR stock

Monopar Therapeutics Inc [MNPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.02. With this latest performance, MNPR shares dropped by -0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.83 for Monopar Therapeutics Inc [MNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5608, while it was recorded at 0.4548 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3825 for the last 200 days.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc [MNPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for MNPR is now -72.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -72.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Monopar Therapeutics Inc [MNPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.56. Additionally, MNPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Monopar Therapeutics Inc [MNPR] managed to generate an average of -$876,303 per employee.Monopar Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.12 and a Current Ratio set at 4.12.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Monopar Therapeutics Inc [MNPR]

