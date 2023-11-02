Market cap of Quanta Services, Inc. [PWR] reaches 23.18B – now what?

- Advertisements -

Quanta Services, Inc. [NYSE: PWR] loss -4.49% on the last trading session, reaching $159.62 price per share at the time. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 3:50 PM that QUANTA SERVICES ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE & CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE.

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) announced today that it will release third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 2, 2023, before the market opens. In conjunction with the press release, Quanta has scheduled a conference call and webcast for 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Quanta will utilize a slide presentation to accompany its prepared remarks, which will be viewable through the webcast and available on the Investor Relations section of the Quanta website prior to the conference call (http://investors.quantaservices.com).

Quanta Services, Inc. represents 145.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.18 billion with the latest information. PWR stock price has been found in the range of $153.74 to $164.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 946.16K shares, PWR reached a trading volume of 4261867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Quanta Services, Inc. [PWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PWR shares is $221.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PWR stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Quanta Services, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quanta Services, Inc. is set at 5.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for PWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for PWR in the course of the last twelve months was 32.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.64.

Trading performance analysis for PWR stock

Quanta Services, Inc. [PWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.12. With this latest performance, PWR shares dropped by -5.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.97 for Quanta Services, Inc. [PWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 186.75, while it was recorded at 164.72 for the last single week of trading, and 177.50 for the last 200 days.

Quanta Services, Inc. [PWR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quanta Services, Inc. [PWR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.59 and a Gross Margin at +12.74. Quanta Services, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.88.

Return on Total Capital for PWR is now 10.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Quanta Services, Inc. [PWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.85. Additionally, PWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quanta Services, Inc. [PWR] managed to generate an average of $10,385 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Quanta Services, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.64 and a Current Ratio set at 1.68.

Quanta Services, Inc. [PWR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quanta Services, Inc. go to 17.22%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Quanta Services, Inc. [PWR]

