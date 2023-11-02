Market cap of Lilium N.V [LILM] reaches 347.70M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Lilium N.V [NASDAQ: LILM] jumped around 0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.67 at the close of the session, up 5.18%. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 6:00 AM that ArcosJet Appointed Authorized Dealer for Lilium Jet in the Middle East.

ArcosJet Appointed Authorized Dealer for Lilium Jet in the Middle East.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Lilium N.V stock is now -41.23% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LILM Stock saw the intraday high of $0.70 and lowest of $0.6413 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.96, which means current price is +81.03% above from all time high which was touched on 06/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, LILM reached a trading volume of 4044880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

What do top market gurus say about Lilium N.V [LILM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LILM shares is $3.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LILM stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Lilium N.V shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

How has LILM stock performed recently?

Lilium N.V [LILM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.63. With this latest performance, LILM shares gained by 1.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.98% in the past year of trading.

- Advertisements -

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LILM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.93 for Lilium N.V [LILM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8257, while it was recorded at 0.6326 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9986 for the last 200 days.

Lilium N.V [LILM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for LILM is now -93.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lilium N.V [LILM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.39. Additionally, LILM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.89.

Insider trade positions for Lilium N.V [LILM]

The top three institutional holders of LILM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LILM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LILM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.