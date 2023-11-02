Market cap of FMC Corp. [FMC] reaches 6.24B – now what?

- Advertisements -

FMC Corp. [NYSE: FMC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.33%. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM that FMC Corporation announces third quarter results and confirms full-year outlook.

Third quarter results significantly impacted by lower sales in Latin America, channel destocking in all regions.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, FMC stock dropped by -57.94%. The one-year FMC Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.06. The average equity rating for FMC stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.24 billion, with 125.11 million shares outstanding and 123.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, FMC stock reached a trading volume of 3631150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Guru’s Opinion on FMC Corp. [FMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FMC shares is $74.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for FMC Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FMC Corp. is set at 3.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for FMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for FMC in the course of the last twelve months was 49.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.96.

- Advertisements -

FMC Stock Performance Analysis:

FMC Corp. [FMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.33. With this latest performance, FMC shares dropped by -23.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.09 for FMC Corp. [FMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.93, while it was recorded at 55.08 for the last single week of trading, and 101.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FMC Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FMC Corp. [FMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.25 and a Gross Margin at +41.14. FMC Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.34.

Return on Total Capital for FMC is now 19.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FMC Corp. [FMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.38. Additionally, FMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FMC Corp. [FMC] managed to generate an average of $126,061 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.FMC Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.54.

FMC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMC Corp. go to 4.49%.

FMC Corp. [FMC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.