Market cap of Diamondrock Hospitality Co. [DRH] reaches 1.63B – now what?

Diamondrock Hospitality Co. [NYSE: DRH] price surged by 0.52 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM that DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS.

Comparable Total Revenues Flat to 2022 and 12% Higher than 2019.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the “Company”) (NYSE: DRH), a lodging-focused real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of 36 premium hotels and resorts in the United States, today announced results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

A sum of 5160704 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.32M shares. Diamondrock Hospitality Co. shares reached a high of $8.00 and dropped to a low of $7.445 until finishing in the latest session at $7.77.

The one-year DRH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.47. The average equity rating for DRH stock is currently 2.46, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Diamondrock Hospitality Co. [DRH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRH shares is $9.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRH stock is a recommendation set at 2.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Diamondrock Hospitality Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diamondrock Hospitality Co. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRH in the course of the last twelve months was 10.33.

DRH Stock Performance Analysis:

Diamondrock Hospitality Co. [DRH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, DRH shares gained by 0.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.32 for Diamondrock Hospitality Co. [DRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.94, while it was recorded at 7.66 for the last single week of trading, and 8.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Diamondrock Hospitality Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diamondrock Hospitality Co. [DRH] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.72 and a Gross Margin at +27.93. Diamondrock Hospitality Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.92.

Return on Total Capital for DRH is now 6.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Diamondrock Hospitality Co. [DRH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.56. Additionally, DRH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diamondrock Hospitality Co. [DRH] managed to generate an average of $3,644,267 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.

DRH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diamondrock Hospitality Co. go to -9.50%.

Diamondrock Hospitality Co. [DRH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DRH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DRH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DRH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.