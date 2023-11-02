Market Analysts see WW International Inc [WW] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

WW International Inc [NASDAQ: WW] jumped around 0.18 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.00 at the close of the session, up 2.30%. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 4:01 PM that WW International, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

WeightWatchers will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. During the conference call, Sima Sistani, Chief Executive Officer, and Heather Stark, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the third quarter 2023 results and answer questions from the investment community.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

WW International Inc stock is now 107.25% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WW Stock saw the intraday high of $8.175 and lowest of $7.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.31, which means current price is +131.21% above from all time high which was touched on 10/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, WW reached a trading volume of 4182907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

What do top market gurus say about WW International Inc [WW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WW shares is $12.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for WW International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WW International Inc is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for WW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for WW in the course of the last twelve months was 30.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.83.

- Advertisements -

How has WW stock performed recently?

WW International Inc [WW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.73. With this latest performance, WW shares dropped by -24.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.25 for WW International Inc [WW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.38, while it was recorded at 7.95 for the last single week of trading, and 7.60 for the last 200 days.

WW International Inc [WW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

WW International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 0.88.

Earnings analysis for WW International Inc [WW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW International Inc go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for WW International Inc [WW]

The top three institutional holders of WW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.