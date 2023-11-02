Market Analysts see Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] gaining to $413. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Super Micro Computer Inc [NASDAQ: SMCI] traded at a high on 11/01/23, posting a 5.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $252.27. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:13 PM that Supermicro Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Manufacturer for AI, Cloud, Storage and 5G/Edge, today announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended September 30, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3702896 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Super Micro Computer Inc stands at 6.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.35%.

The market cap for SMCI stock reached $13.35 billion, with 52.90 million shares outstanding and 45.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, SMCI reached a trading volume of 3702896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMCI shares is $362.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Super Micro Computer Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super Micro Computer Inc is set at 16.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMCI in the course of the last twelve months was 21.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.26.

How has SMCI stock performed recently?

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, SMCI shares dropped by -6.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 262.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.10 for Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 267.00, while it was recorded at 241.84 for the last single week of trading, and 195.03 for the last 200 days.

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.68 and a Gross Margin at +18.01. Super Micro Computer Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.55.

Super Micro Computer Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.26 and a Current Ratio set at 2.31.

Earnings analysis for Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Super Micro Computer Inc go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]

