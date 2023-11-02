Market Analysts see Mosaic Company [MOS] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] closed the trading session at $32.29 on 11/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.95, while the highest price level was $32.74. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 21, 023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 7, 2023.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic’s Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company’s Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.01 percent and weekly performance of -3.21 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, MOS reached to a volume of 3422917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $42.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mosaic Company is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.53.

MOS stock trade performance evaluation

Mosaic Company [MOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.21. With this latest performance, MOS shares dropped by -5.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.35 for Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.33, while it was recorded at 33.00 for the last single week of trading, and 40.80 for the last 200 days.

Mosaic Company [MOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.60 and a Gross Margin at +29.30. Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.73.

Return on Total Capital for MOS is now 33.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mosaic Company [MOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.59. Additionally, MOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mosaic Company [MOS] managed to generate an average of $264,024 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.53 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

Mosaic Company [MOS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.