Market Analysts see Evergy Inc [EVRG] falling to $49. Time to buy?

Evergy Inc [NASDAQ: EVRG] surged by $0.67 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $50.17 during the day while it closed the day at $49.81. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Evergy Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 3rd Quarter Results.

Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) announced today it will release its 2023 third quarter earnings Tuesday, November 7, 2023, before market open. The company plans to host its quarterly conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Evergy Inc stock has also gained 1.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EVRG stock has declined by -14.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.24% and lost -20.85% year-on date.

The market cap for EVRG stock reached $11.44 billion, with 229.55 million shares outstanding and 226.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, EVRG reached a trading volume of 3798234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Evergy Inc [EVRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVRG shares is $52.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Evergy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evergy Inc is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

EVRG stock trade performance evaluation

Evergy Inc [EVRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.86. With this latest performance, EVRG shares gained by 1.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.21 for Evergy Inc [EVRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.71, while it was recorded at 48.98 for the last single week of trading, and 57.92 for the last 200 days.

Evergy Inc [EVRG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Evergy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.28 and a Current Ratio set at 0.46.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Evergy Inc [EVRG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evergy Inc go to 2.50%.

Evergy Inc [EVRG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EVRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EVRG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EVRG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.