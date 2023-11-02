Kroger Co. [KR] stock Initiated by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $52

- Advertisements -

Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $45.695 during the day while it closed the day at $45.39. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 10:45 AM that Kroger Expands Fresh Food Access with EBT Payment Acceptance for SNAP Online Grocery Orders Nationwide.

EBT payments enabled for Pickup and Delivery orders at every Kroger Family of Stores location.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced it now accepts EBT payment for digital Pickup and Delivery orders across Kroger Family of Stores, expanding customer access to fresh, healthy foods under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Kroger Co. stock has also gained 2.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KR stock has declined by -8.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.25% and gained 1.82% year-on date.

The market cap for KR stock reached $32.65 billion, with 716.00 million shares outstanding and 713.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, KR reached a trading volume of 3635794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $50.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kroger Co. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 11.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.36.

KR stock trade performance evaluation

Kroger Co. [KR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.48. With this latest performance, KR shares gained by 2.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.46 for Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.18, while it was recorded at 44.98 for the last single week of trading, and 46.61 for the last 200 days.

Kroger Co. [KR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.06 and a Gross Margin at +19.43. Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.50.

Return on Total Capital for KR is now 15.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kroger Co. [KR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 203.27. Additionally, KR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kroger Co. [KR] managed to generate an average of $5,172 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 73.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.85.Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.36 and a Current Ratio set at 0.78.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kroger Co. [KR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kroger Co. go to 8.00%.

Kroger Co. [KR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.