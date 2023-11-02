Goldman slashes price target on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [NYSE: CDAY] closed the trading session at $61.69 on 11/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $60.80, while the highest price level was $65.275. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 8:06 AM that Ceridian Announces Departure of Co-CEO Leagh Turner as David Ossip Continues in Chair and CEO Roles.

“I want to thank Leagh for her partnership in pushing the company forward across all facets and further cementing our position as a global HCM leader,” said Ossip. “She leaves us well-positioned to better serve our customers and achieve our ambitions in both the short- and long-term. On behalf of our Executive Operating Committee, Board of Directors, and employees, we wish her the very best as she embarks on this new path.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.83 percent and weekly performance of -5.33 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, CDAY reached to a volume of 4880729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDAY shares is $77.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDAY in the course of the last twelve months was 122.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CDAY stock trade performance evaluation

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.33. With this latest performance, CDAY shares dropped by -8.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.72 for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.20, while it was recorded at 63.37 for the last single week of trading, and 68.89 for the last 200 days.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.62 and a Gross Margin at +51.08. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.89.

Return on Total Capital for CDAY is now 0.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.49. Additionally, CDAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] managed to generate an average of -$8,609 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. go to 41.34%.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CDAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CDAY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CDAY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.