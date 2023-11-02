Freshworks Inc [FRSH] Is Currently -2.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Freshworks Inc [NASDAQ: FRSH] traded at a low on 11/01/23, posting a -2.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.55. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Freshworks Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Third quarter revenue grew 19% year-over-year.

Improved business efficiency with $23.9 million in net cash provided by operating activities and $22.1 million of free cash flow in the quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4552105 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Freshworks Inc stands at 4.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.06%.

The market cap for FRSH stock reached $5.14 billion, with 162.83 million shares outstanding and 137.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, FRSH reached a trading volume of 4552105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Freshworks Inc [FRSH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRSH shares is $23.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRSH stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Freshworks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freshworks Inc is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for FRSH in the course of the last twelve months was 214.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

How has FRSH stock performed recently?

Freshworks Inc [FRSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90. With this latest performance, FRSH shares dropped by -5.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.94 for Freshworks Inc [FRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.74, while it was recorded at 17.69 for the last single week of trading, and 17.00 for the last 200 days.

Freshworks Inc [FRSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freshworks Inc [FRSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.86 and a Gross Margin at +80.69. Freshworks Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.61.

Return on Total Capital for FRSH is now -20.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Freshworks Inc [FRSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.32. Additionally, FRSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Freshworks Inc [FRSH] managed to generate an average of -$42,987 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Freshworks Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings analysis for Freshworks Inc [FRSH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freshworks Inc go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Freshworks Inc [FRSH]

The top three institutional holders of FRSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FRSH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FRSH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.