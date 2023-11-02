For Ocular Therapeutix Inc [OCUL], Analyst sees a rise to $18. What next?

- Advertisements -

Ocular Therapeutix Inc [NASDAQ: OCUL] price surged by 11.93 percent to reach at $0.34. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Ocular Therapeutix™ Receives FDA Agreement Under Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for its First Pivotal Clinical Trial of OTX-TKI in Wet AMD.

The first subject expected to be dosed by year-end.

A sum of 3909386 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 706.34K shares. Ocular Therapeutix Inc shares reached a high of $3.46 and dropped to a low of $2.74 until finishing in the latest session at $3.19.

The one-year OCUL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.69. The average equity rating for OCUL stock is currently 1.38, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ocular Therapeutix Inc [OCUL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCUL shares is $13.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCUL stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Ocular Therapeutix Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocular Therapeutix Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 81.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

OCUL Stock Performance Analysis:

Ocular Therapeutix Inc [OCUL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.74. With this latest performance, OCUL shares gained by 4.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.91 for Ocular Therapeutix Inc [OCUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.15, while it was recorded at 2.68 for the last single week of trading, and 4.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ocular Therapeutix Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ocular Therapeutix Inc [OCUL] shares currently have an operating margin of -152.74 and a Gross Margin at +91.18. Ocular Therapeutix Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -137.95.

Return on Total Capital for OCUL is now -63.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ocular Therapeutix Inc [OCUL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.70. Additionally, OCUL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 177.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ocular Therapeutix Inc [OCUL] managed to generate an average of -$259,263 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Ocular Therapeutix Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.04 and a Current Ratio set at 3.11.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc [OCUL] Institutonal Ownership Details

