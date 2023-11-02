For Denbury Inc. [DEN], Analyst sees a rise to $91. What next?

- Advertisements -

Denbury Inc. [NYSE: DEN] loss -0.26% or -0.23 points to close at $88.66 with a heavy trading volume of 11750132 shares. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 2:19 PM that Denbury Stockholders Approve Merger with ExxonMobil.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury”) today announced that, at its Special Meeting of Stockholders held earlier today, Denbury stockholders voted to approve its merger with Exxon Mobil Corporation (“ExxonMobil”) (NYSE: XOM). As previously announced, under the terms of the merger agreement, ExxonMobil will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Denbury at an exchange ratio of 0.84 shares of ExxonMobil for each Denbury share.

According to preliminary results, Denbury stockholders approved the transaction with more than 75% of the total shares outstanding and 99% of the shares voted in support of the merger. The final voting results of Denbury’s Special Meeting will be reported in a Form 8-K to be filed tomorrow, November 1, 2023, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

It opened the trading session at $89.46, the shares rose to $89.99 and dropped to $88.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DEN points out that the company has recorded 1.91% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -17.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, DEN reached to a volume of 11750132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Denbury Inc. [DEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEN shares is $91.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Denbury Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denbury Inc. is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for DEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for DEN in the course of the last twelve months was 168.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

Trading performance analysis for DEN stock

Denbury Inc. [DEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.60. With this latest performance, DEN shares dropped by -8.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.48 for Denbury Inc. [DEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.51, while it was recorded at 89.03 for the last single week of trading, and 88.99 for the last 200 days.

Denbury Inc. [DEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denbury Inc. [DEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.64 and a Gross Margin at +56.18. Denbury Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.17.

Return on Total Capital for DEN is now 53.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denbury Inc. [DEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.20. Additionally, DEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Denbury Inc. [DEN] managed to generate an average of $627,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Denbury Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

Denbury Inc. [DEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Denbury Inc. go to 32.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Denbury Inc. [DEN]

The top three institutional holders of DEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.