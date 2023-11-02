Eversource Energy [ES] Is Currently -1.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Eversource Energy [NYSE: ES] loss -1.30% on the last trading session, reaching $53.09 price per share at the time. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Eversource Named Top Utility in 100 Best Corporate Citizens 2023.

Energy company included in the ranking for the third time in the last five years, finishing as #63 overall and only utility on this year’s list.

In recognition for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, Eversource is the #1 utility in 3BL’s annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking for 2023, which evaluates transparency and performance in ESG among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies. This is the third time in the last five years that the energy company has been included in the rankings, and in addition to being Eversource’s first time as the top utility, it was the only utility on this year’s list.

Eversource Energy represents 348.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.53 billion with the latest information. ES stock price has been found in the range of $52.03 to $53.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, ES reached a trading volume of 3497468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eversource Energy [ES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ES shares is $67.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ES stock is a recommendation set at 2.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Eversource Energy shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eversource Energy is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for ES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for ES stock

Eversource Energy [ES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, ES shares dropped by -5.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.92 for Eversource Energy [ES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.14, while it was recorded at 53.52 for the last single week of trading, and 70.65 for the last 200 days.

Eversource Energy [ES]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eversource Energy [ES] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.89 and a Gross Margin at +25.30. Eversource Energy’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.43.

Return on Total Capital for ES is now 5.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eversource Energy [ES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.00. Additionally, ES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eversource Energy [ES] managed to generate an average of $145,946 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Eversource Energy’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 0.64.

Eversource Energy [ES]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eversource Energy go to 4.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Eversource Energy [ES]

The top three institutional holders of ES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ES stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.