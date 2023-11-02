Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] stock Upgrade by Redburn Atlantic analyst, price target now $150

- Advertisements -

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [NYSE: EL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -18.90% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -22.33%.

M·A·C Cosmetics

As M·A·C embarks on its 40th anniversary in 2024, it plans to elevate VIVA GLAM to become the brand’s all-encompassing purpose platform centered around equality for everyone – while continuing its longstanding support for people impacted by HIV/AIDS.

Over the last 12 months, EL stock dropped by -47.87%. The one-year Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.36. The average equity rating for EL stock is currently 1.94, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.38 billion, with 232.08 million shares outstanding and 231.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, EL stock reached a trading volume of 15160036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EL shares is $175.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EL stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. is set at 5.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for EL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for EL in the course of the last twelve months was 51.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.99.

EL Stock Performance Analysis:

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.33. With this latest performance, EL shares dropped by -25.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.80 for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.11, while it was recorded at 124.02 for the last single week of trading, and 199.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.27 and a Gross Margin at +71.27. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.32.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.46.

EL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. go to 23.01%.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.