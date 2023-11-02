Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH] stock Initiated by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $31

- Advertisements -

Equitable Holdings Inc [NYSE: EQH] loss -5.12% or -1.36 points to close at $25.21 with a heavy trading volume of 5445961 shares. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Equitable Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Momentum in Retirement1 and Wealth Management leading to combined net inflows of $3.0 billion; modest Asset Management net outflows of $1.9 billion, with active net flows nearly flat in the quarter.

It opened the trading session at $25.70, the shares rose to $25.79 and dropped to $24.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EQH points out that the company has recorded 2.73% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -15.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, EQH reached to a volume of 5445961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $35.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.43.

Trading performance analysis for EQH stock

Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.71. With this latest performance, EQH shares dropped by -5.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.96 for Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.84, while it was recorded at 26.18 for the last single week of trading, and 27.51 for the last 200 days.

Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Equitable Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.19.

Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc go to 22.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH]

The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EQH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EQH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.