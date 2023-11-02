DTE Energy Co. [DTE] moved up 0.24: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

DTE Energy Co. [NYSE: DTE] price surged by 0.24 percent to reach at $0.23. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 8:57 AM that DTE Energy reports third quarter earnings and accomplishments.

Announced DTE Electric roadmap to improved reliability with Distribution Grid Plan.

Significant storm activity and cool summer weather results in operating EPS guidance midpoint change from $6.25 to $5.75 per share.

A sum of 3451763 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.33M shares. DTE Energy Co. shares reached a high of $98.075 and dropped to a low of $92.58 until finishing in the latest session at $96.61.

The one-year DTE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.8. The average equity rating for DTE stock is currently 1.44, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DTE Energy Co. [DTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DTE shares is $117.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DTE stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for DTE Energy Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DTE Energy Co. is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

DTE Stock Performance Analysis:

DTE Energy Co. [DTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.36. With this latest performance, DTE shares dropped by -0.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.61 for DTE Energy Co. [DTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.71, while it was recorded at 96.91 for the last single week of trading, and 108.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DTE Energy Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DTE Energy Co. [DTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +11.99. DTE Energy Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.62.

Return on Total Capital for DTE is now 6.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DTE Energy Co. [DTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 185.05. Additionally, DTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 162.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DTE Energy Co. [DTE] managed to generate an average of $105,366 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.DTE Energy Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

DTE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DTE Energy Co. go to 5.10%.

DTE Energy Co. [DTE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DTE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DTE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DTE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.