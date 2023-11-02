Deutsche Bank AG [DB] is -3.99% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Deutsche Bank AG [NYSE: DB] gained 0.45% on the last trading session, reaching $11.06 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 6:18 PM that Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Anteris Technologies Limited.

Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the American Depositary Receipt program of Anteris Technologies Limited.

Anteris Technologies Limited (OTC: ANTTY) is a structural heart company that delivers clinically superior and durable solutions through better science and better design. Its focus is developing next-generation technologies that help healthcare professionals deliver life-changing outcomes for patients. The operational headquarters for Anteris Technologies Limited is in Minneapolis, United States and its registered office is located in Queensland, Australia.*.

Deutsche Bank AG represents 2.04 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.22 billion with the latest information. DB stock price has been found in the range of $10.9841 to $11.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, DB reached a trading volume of 4567398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Deutsche Bank AG [DB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DB shares is $14.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DB stock is a recommendation set at 2.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Deutsche Bank AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deutsche Bank AG is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for DB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for DB stock

Deutsche Bank AG [DB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.41. With this latest performance, DB shares gained by 6.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.73 for Deutsche Bank AG [DB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.68, while it was recorded at 11.00 for the last single week of trading, and 10.97 for the last 200 days.

Deutsche Bank AG [DB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deutsche Bank AG [DB] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.32. Deutsche Bank AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.45.

Return on Total Capital for DB is now 1.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deutsche Bank AG [DB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 380.63. Additionally, DB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 184.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deutsche Bank AG [DB] managed to generate an average of $59,414 per employee.Deutsche Bank AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.03.

Deutsche Bank AG [DB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deutsche Bank AG go to 1.34%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Deutsche Bank AG [DB]

The top three institutional holders of DB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.