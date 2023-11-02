DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY] Revenue clocked in at $3.94 billion, down -3.14% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [NASDAQ: XRAY] jumped around 0.43 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $30.84 at the close of the session, up 1.41%. The company report on October 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM that SureSmile™ Simulator powered by DS Core™ Enhances Treatment Acceptance Through Digital Visualization.

Dentsply Sirona launches the SureSmile™ Simulator1, an application within DS Core™ designed to support patient conversations about the benefits of SureSmile® Aligner Treatment by showing the expected outcome before therapy even begins. With the use of the SureSmile™ Simulator, dentists can preview the potential new smile of a patient in just minutes to visually demonstrate the scope of treatment fostering confident treatment decisions.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

SureSmile™ Simulator helps dental professionals and patients make confident treatment decisions by presenting the potential esthetic benefits of aligner therapy to make more informed and timely decisions.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc stock is now -3.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XRAY Stock saw the intraday high of $30.985 and lowest of $30.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.24, which means current price is +3.70% above from all time high which was touched on 05/03/23.

- Advertisements -

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, XRAY reached a trading volume of 4349256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRAY shares is $41.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRAY in the course of the last twelve months was 32.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.99.

How has XRAY stock performed recently?

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.05. With this latest performance, XRAY shares dropped by -7.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.66 for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.04, while it was recorded at 30.50 for the last single week of trading, and 37.62 for the last 200 days.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.36 and a Gross Margin at +54.31. DENTSPLY Sirona Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.22.

Return on Total Capital for XRAY is now 5.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.34. Additionally, XRAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY] managed to generate an average of -$63,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.DENTSPLY Sirona Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.51.

Earnings analysis for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY]

The top three institutional holders of XRAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in XRAY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in XRAY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.