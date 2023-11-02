Crown Castle Inc [CCI] moved down -0.59: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Crown Castle Inc [NYSE: CCI] plunged by -$0.55 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $93.37 during the day while it closed the day at $92.43. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 4:16 PM that Crown Castle Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend.

Crown Castle Inc stock has also gained 5.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCI stock has declined by -11.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.58% and lost -31.86% year-on date.

The market cap for CCI stock reached $40.09 billion, with 433.00 million shares outstanding and 431.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, CCI reached a trading volume of 3833765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crown Castle Inc [CCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCI shares is $103.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Crown Castle Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Castle Inc is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCI in the course of the last twelve months was 24.41.

CCI stock trade performance evaluation

Crown Castle Inc [CCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.92. With this latest performance, CCI shares gained by 4.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.51 for Crown Castle Inc [CCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.24, while it was recorded at 91.39 for the last single week of trading, and 115.51 for the last 200 days.

Crown Castle Inc [CCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crown Castle Inc [CCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.23 and a Gross Margin at +46.36. Crown Castle Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.98.

Return on Total Capital for CCI is now 6.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown Castle Inc [CCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 375.35. Additionally, CCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 359.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crown Castle Inc [CCI] managed to generate an average of $335,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Crown Castle Inc [CCI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Castle Inc go to -7.43%.

Crown Castle Inc [CCI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.