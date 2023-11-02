Craig Hallum slashes price target on Mastec Inc. [MTZ] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Mastec Inc. [NYSE: MTZ] slipped around -10.46 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $48.98 at the close of the session, down -17.60%. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 4:37 PM that MasTec Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Updates Guidance for the Year.

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) today announced 2023 third quarter financial results and updated its full year 2023 guidance expectations. Management has elected to accelerate the timing of its third quarter earnings call now scheduled for Wednesday, November 1st, 2023 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

Mastec Inc. stock is now -42.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MTZ Stock saw the intraday high of $49.70 and lowest of $45.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 123.33, which means current price is +8.84% above from all time high which was touched on 08/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 907.76K shares, MTZ reached a trading volume of 5819870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mastec Inc. [MTZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTZ shares is $110.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Mastec Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mastec Inc. is set at 3.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTZ in the course of the last twelve months was 64.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.51.

How has MTZ stock performed recently?

Mastec Inc. [MTZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.57. With this latest performance, MTZ shares dropped by -26.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.05 for Mastec Inc. [MTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.66, while it was recorded at 57.42 for the last single week of trading, and 93.94 for the last 200 days.

Mastec Inc. [MTZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mastec Inc. [MTZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.11 and a Gross Margin at +7.30. Mastec Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.34.

Return on Total Capital for MTZ is now 3.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mastec Inc. [MTZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.40. Additionally, MTZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mastec Inc. [MTZ] managed to generate an average of $1,042 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.Mastec Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.51 and a Current Ratio set at 1.44.

Earnings analysis for Mastec Inc. [MTZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mastec Inc. go to 34.41%.

Insider trade positions for Mastec Inc. [MTZ]

The top three institutional holders of MTZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MTZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MTZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.