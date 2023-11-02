Cowen slashes price target on Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Clover Health Investments Corp [NASDAQ: CLOV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.46% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.31%. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Clover Health Promotes Karen Soares to General Counsel.

“Karen has been a tremendous asset to Clover over the years, providing strategic legal counsel and partnership as our business has continued to evolve. I’m delighted to have her serve as our General Counsel, as Clover will benefit from her healthcare expertise and deep understanding of our business as we continue to deliver on our mission,” said Toy.

Over the last 12 months, CLOV stock dropped by -42.35%. The one-year Clover Health Investments Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.09. The average equity rating for CLOV stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $441.61 million, with 381.93 million shares outstanding and 370.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.97M shares, CLOV stock reached a trading volume of 3864163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLOV shares is $1.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Clover Health Investments Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clover Health Investments Corp is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLOV in the course of the last twelve months was 22.36.

CLOV Stock Performance Analysis:

Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, CLOV shares dropped by -13.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.35 for Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1112, while it was recorded at 0.9281 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0480 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clover Health Investments Corp Fundamentals:

Clover Health Investments Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.24.

CLOV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clover Health Investments Corp go to 19.10%.

Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CLOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CLOV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CLOV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.