Conduent Inc [CNDT] fell -35.80% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Conduent Inc [NASDAQ: CNDT] loss -18.50% on the last trading session, reaching $2.60 price per share at the time. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Conduent Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Key Q3 2023 Highlights.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Conduent Inc represents 218.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $566.12 million with the latest information. CNDT stock price has been found in the range of $2.54 to $3.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 748.54K shares, CNDT reached a trading volume of 4959020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Conduent Inc [CNDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNDT shares is $5.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNDT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Conduent Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conduent Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNDT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.91.

- Advertisements -

Trading performance analysis for CNDT stock

Conduent Inc [CNDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.20. With this latest performance, CNDT shares dropped by -25.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.18 for Conduent Inc [CNDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.25, while it was recorded at 3.06 for the last single week of trading, and 3.50 for the last 200 days.

Conduent Inc [CNDT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conduent Inc [CNDT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.86 and a Gross Margin at +15.81. Conduent Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.72.

Return on Total Capital for CNDT is now 5.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conduent Inc [CNDT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.38. Additionally, CNDT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 156.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conduent Inc [CNDT] managed to generate an average of -$2,935 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Conduent Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.91.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Conduent Inc [CNDT]

The top three institutional holders of CNDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CNDT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CNDT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.