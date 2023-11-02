Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR [CD] stock Upgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $8.30

- Advertisements -

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: CD] price surged by 0.79 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Chindata Scoops Two Data Center Category Prizes at Prestigious 2023 Global Carrier Awards in London.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (“Chindata Group” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, came home with the Best Data Center Service Provider Award and the Best Data Center/Edge Service Innovation Award at the prestigious 2023 Global Carrier Awards (GCAs) held on October 18, 2023, in London.

Celebrating innovation and excellence across the entire telecom ecosystem, the GCAs aims to recognize the industry’s innovative technologies, outstanding projects, teams, and commendations, among others. This year’s GCAs awarded a total of 37 awards with the Best Data Center Service Provider Award and the Best Data Center/Edge Service Innovation Award being the only special awards in the data center category. Chindata was honored with these two awards for its high-quality customer services and leading innovative technology capabilities.

A sum of 4239966 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.05M shares. Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR shares reached a high of $8.99 and dropped to a low of $8.74 until finishing in the latest session at $8.95.

The one-year CD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.53. The average equity rating for CD stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR [CD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CD shares is $10.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CD stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90.

CD Stock Performance Analysis:

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR [CD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.64. With this latest performance, CD shares gained by 9.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.37 for Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR [CD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.42, while it was recorded at 8.89 for the last single week of trading, and 7.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR [CD] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.11 and a Gross Margin at +40.67. Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.32.

Return on Total Capital for CD is now 6.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR [CD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.35. Additionally, CD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR [CD] managed to generate an average of $66,739 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.99.

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR [CD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.