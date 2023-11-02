Cellectis ADR [CLLS] Stock trading around $2.64 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Cellectis ADR [NASDAQ: CLLS] traded at a high on 11/01/23, posting a 172.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.64. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Cellectis to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 6, 2023.

The announcement will be followed by an investor conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM ET / 2:00 PM CET. The call will include the Company’s third quarter results and an update on business activities. Details for the call are as follows:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 75294553 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cellectis ADR stands at 12.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.18%.

The market cap for CLLS stock reached $146.73 million, with 55.58 million shares outstanding and 53.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 52.92K shares, CLLS reached a trading volume of 75294553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cellectis ADR [CLLS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLLS shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bryan Garnier have made an estimate for Cellectis ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cellectis ADR is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

How has CLLS stock performed recently?

Cellectis ADR [CLLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 164.00. With this latest performance, CLLS shares gained by 71.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.32 for Cellectis ADR [CLLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5700, while it was recorded at 1.3300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9800 for the last 200 days.

Cellectis ADR [CLLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cellectis ADR [CLLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -509.08 and a Gross Margin at +3.44. Cellectis ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -473.60.

Return on Total Capital for CLLS is now -38.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cellectis ADR [CLLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.23. Additionally, CLLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cellectis ADR [CLLS] managed to generate an average of -$364,516 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Cellectis ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.69 and a Current Ratio set at 2.69.

Insider trade positions for Cellectis ADR [CLLS]

The top three institutional holders of CLLS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CLLS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CLLS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.