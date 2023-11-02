Cano Health Inc [CANO] fell -89.27% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Cano Health Inc [NYSE: CANO] gained 11.79% or 0.02 points to close at $0.15 with a heavy trading volume of 5616226 shares. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Cano Health Announces Date to Report Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Cano Health, Inc. (“Cano Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CANO), a leading value-based primary care provider and population health company, will release its financial results for the third quarter 2023 after the market closes on Thursday, November 9, 2023, and will host a conference call at 5:00 PM Eastern Time the same day to review its business and financial results.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

To access the live call and webcast, please dial (888) 660-6359 for U.S. participants, or (929) 203-0867 for international participants, referencing the Cano Health Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Conference ID 8371699. The call will also be webcast live in the “Events & Presentations” section of Cano Health’s investor relations website (investors.canohealth.com). A replay will be available in the same section of the Cano Health website for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.

It opened the trading session at $0.134, the shares rose to $0.1544 and dropped to $0.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CANO points out that the company has recorded -86.13% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -50.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

- Advertisements -

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.94M shares, CANO reached to a volume of 5616226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cano Health Inc [CANO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANO shares is $1.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANO stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Cano Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for CANO stock

Cano Health Inc [CANO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.79. With this latest performance, CANO shares dropped by -46.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.68 for Cano Health Inc [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2491, while it was recorded at 0.1349 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0353 for the last 200 days.

Cano Health Inc [CANO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cano Health Inc [CANO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.94 and a Gross Margin at +12.09. Cano Health Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.57.

Return on Total Capital for CANO is now -4.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cano Health Inc [CANO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 474.89. Additionally, CANO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 462.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cano Health Inc [CANO] managed to generate an average of -$47,485 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.Cano Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.49 and a Current Ratio set at 0.49.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cano Health Inc [CANO]

The top three institutional holders of CANO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CANO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CANO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.